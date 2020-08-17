Top Human Rights Tweets of the Week

Tolerance.ca
Trending rights tweets this week: Thai police arrested a prominent student activist for involvement in a peaceful July protest, the largest since 2014; profound courage from pro-democracy demonstrators in Belarus who face grave risks; Monday’s arrest of 10 Hong Kong pro-democracy figures, including 71-year-old Jimmy Lai, is Beijing’s latest effort to intimidate and punish Hong Kong people who advocate for their rights; and the Covid-19 pandemic and related lockdown are making it even harder for the Wayuu, an indigenous group in Colombia and Venezuela, to survive.

~ COVID-19: Over 6,650 detainees in the Pacific Region receive assistance
~ Venezuela: Human rights organizations call on UN Human Rights Council to extend and strengthen Fact-Finding Mission
~ Thailand: Drop Charges, Release Student Activist
~ Colombia: Seek Ex-Paramilitary Commander’s Extradition
~ Ethiopia: Opposition Figures Held Without Charge
~ Mozambique Should Protect Civilians During Insurgent Fight
~ Horrific Video Shows Cameroon Killing
~ Haiti: Football Sex Abuse Case Witnesses Threatened
~ Myanmar: Revise Election Broadcast Rules
~ India: New Reports of Extrajudicial Killings in Kashmir
