Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID-19: Over 6,650 detainees in the Pacific Region receive assistance

~ Venezuela: Human rights organizations call on UN Human Rights Council to extend and strengthen Fact-Finding Mission
~ Top Human Rights Tweets of the Week
~ Thailand: Drop Charges, Release Student Activist
~ Colombia: Seek Ex-Paramilitary Commander’s Extradition
~ Ethiopia: Opposition Figures Held Without Charge
~ Mozambique Should Protect Civilians During Insurgent Fight
~ Horrific Video Shows Cameroon Killing
~ Haiti: Football Sex Abuse Case Witnesses Threatened
~ Myanmar: Revise Election Broadcast Rules
~ India: New Reports of Extrajudicial Killings in Kashmir
