Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Mozambique Should Protect Civilians During Insurgent Fight

Click to expand Image A man walks by the main entrance to the city on March 8, 2018 in Mocimboa da Praia, Mozambique. © 2018 Adrien Barbier/AFP via Getty Images Mozambique’s authorities should ensure the military takes measures to protect residents as it battles to retake a port that fell to islamist insurgents this week. The northern Mozambique port town Mocímboa da Praia was attacked Tuesday by members of an Islamic State (also known as ISIS)-affiliated group known locally as Al-Sunna wa Jama’a (ASWJ). By Wednesday, ASWJ had occupied the local port, after defeating army soldiers guarding…

~ Thailand: Drop Charges, Release Student Activist
~ Colombia: Seek Ex-Paramilitary Commander’s Extradition
~ Ethiopia: Opposition Figures Held Without Charge
~ Horrific Video Shows Cameroon Killing
~ Haiti: Football Sex Abuse Case Witnesses Threatened
~ Myanmar: Revise Election Broadcast Rules
~ India: New Reports of Extrajudicial Killings in Kashmir
~ UN chief: Belarusians must be able to exercise their ‘civil and political rights’
~ India: Mob attacks three journalists in Delhi, police take no action
~ RSF calls for the immediate release of Uzbek journalist
