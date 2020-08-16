Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Horrific Video Shows Cameroon Killing

“Fine play,” a pidgin English expression for “well done.” That’s what an alleged separatist fighter can be heard saying as the throat of a woman is cut with a machete. Click to expand Image   A screenshot of the video showing Confort Tumassang being interrogated and threatened by armed separatists before her killing, August 11, 2020, Muyuka, South-West region, Cameroon   © In a shocking video widely circulated on social media, three suspected separatist fighters in Muyuka, South-West region, beat and drag a 35-year-old woman, identified as Confort Tumassang by the government, over…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Thailand: Drop Charges, Release Student Activist
~ Colombia: Seek Ex-Paramilitary Commander’s Extradition
~ Ethiopia: Opposition Figures Held Without Charge
~ Mozambique Should Protect Civilians During Insurgent Fight
~ Haiti: Football Sex Abuse Case Witnesses Threatened
~ Myanmar: Revise Election Broadcast Rules
~ India: New Reports of Extrajudicial Killings in Kashmir
~ UN chief: Belarusians must be able to exercise their ‘civil and political rights’
~ India: Mob attacks three journalists in Delhi, police take no action
~ RSF calls for the immediate release of Uzbek journalist
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter