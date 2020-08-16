Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Thailand: Drop Charges, Release Student Activist

Click to expand Image Thai student activist Parit Chiwarak was arrested on August 14, 2020, and charged with sedition for his role in a peaceful pro-democracy protest. © 2020 Private (Bangkok) – Thai authorities should immediately drop all charges and unconditionally release the prominent Thammasat University student activist Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak, Human Rights Watch said today. Police are reportedly planning to arrest at least 31 other people, including many student movement leaders, in the coming days, Human Rights Watch has learned. “Each new arrest of a peaceful pro-democracy activist…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Colombia: Seek Ex-Paramilitary Commander’s Extradition
~ Ethiopia: Opposition Figures Held Without Charge
~ Mozambique Should Protect Civilians During Insurgent Fight
~ Horrific Video Shows Cameroon Killing
~ Haiti: Football Sex Abuse Case Witnesses Threatened
~ Myanmar: Revise Election Broadcast Rules
~ India: New Reports of Extrajudicial Killings in Kashmir
~ UN chief: Belarusians must be able to exercise their ‘civil and political rights’
~ India: Mob attacks three journalists in Delhi, police take no action
~ RSF calls for the immediate release of Uzbek journalist
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter