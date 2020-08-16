Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Colombia: Seek Ex-Paramilitary Commander’s Extradition

Click to expand Image Colombian paramilitary warlord Salvatore Mancuso is escorted by US DEA agents on May 13, 2008 upon his arrival to Opa-locka, Florida. © AP Photo/Alan Diaz (New York) – The Colombian government should urgently exhaust all legal avenues to secure the extradition of a former paramilitary commander, Salvatore Mancuso, from the United States, Human Rights Watch said today. Mancuso, a former top commander of the United Self-Defense Forces of Colombia, is in the US after completing a US prison sentence for cocaine trafficking. Colombian authorities seem to have put little…

© Human Rights Watch -


