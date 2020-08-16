Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ethiopia: Opposition Figures Held Without Charge

Click to expand Image Ethiopia's police officers watch over a foot bridge as they patrol the streets of Addis Ababa, Ethiopia February 21, 2018. © 2018 Reuters (Nairobi) –Ethiopian authorities have been detaining dozens of opposition members and journalists for prolonged periods and often without charge since late June 2020, raising serious rights concerns. A month after one of the most violent spates of unrest in the country’s recent history, police and prosecutors need to publicly account for all detainees’ whereabouts, comply promptly and fully with court bail orders, and ensure easy…

© Human Rights Watch


