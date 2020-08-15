Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

India: New Reports of Extrajudicial Killings in Kashmir

Click to expand Image Paramilitary soldiers at a temporary check point in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, India, August 5, 2020. © 2020 AP Photo/Dar Yasin (New York) – The Indian authorities should immediately order an independent, impartial investigation into the killings by security forces of three people in July 2020 in Jammu and Kashmir, Human Rights Watch said today. The army claims that the three were militants and were killed in a retaliatory gunfight after they fired on the security forces during a search operation on July 18 in Shopian district, and were then buried in Baramulla…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Haiti: Football Sex Abuse Case Witnesses Threatened
~ Myanmar: Revise Election Broadcast Rules
~ UN chief: Belarusians must be able to exercise their ‘civil and political rights’
~ India: Mob attacks three journalists in Delhi, police take no action
~ RSF calls for the immediate release of Uzbek journalist
~ Community radio reporter shot dead in southwestern Colombia
~ Torres del Paine Biosphere Reserve: challenges of a new territory
~ Artists of African descent and UNESCO join forces to build resilient responses to COVID-19
~ Afghanistan: More action needed to stop killings of human rights defenders
~ Reporter dies after fall, others held during protests in Iraqi Kurdistan
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter