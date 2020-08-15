Tolerance.ca
UN chief: Belarusians must be able to exercise their ‘civil and political rights’

~ Haiti: Football Sex Abuse Case Witnesses Threatened
~ Myanmar: Revise Election Broadcast Rules
~ India: New Reports of Extrajudicial Killings in Kashmir
~ India: Mob attacks three journalists in Delhi, police take no action
~ RSF calls for the immediate release of Uzbek journalist
~ Community radio reporter shot dead in southwestern Colombia
~ Torres del Paine Biosphere Reserve: challenges of a new territory
~ Artists of African descent and UNESCO join forces to build resilient responses to COVID-19
~ Afghanistan: More action needed to stop killings of human rights defenders
~ Reporter dies after fall, others held during protests in Iraqi Kurdistan
