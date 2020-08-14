Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

India: Mob attacks three journalists in Delhi, police take no action

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns a mob attack on three journalists in northeast Delhi on 11 August – one of them a woman journalist who was sexually assaulted – and the lack of any police response. The authorities must do everything possible to bring those responsible to justice, RSF said.The three journalists with The Caravan news website – assistant photo editor Shahid Tantray, freelance contributor Prabhjit Singh and a woman reporter who

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ RSF calls for the immediate release of Uzbek journalist
~ Community radio reporter shot dead in southwestern Colombia
~ Torres del Paine Biosphere Reserve: challenges of a new territory
~ Artists of African descent and UNESCO join forces to build resilient responses to COVID-19
~ Afghanistan: More action needed to stop killings of human rights defenders
~ Reporter dies after fall, others held during protests in Iraqi Kurdistan
~ Interception, no solution to address migrants crossing English Channel
~ How is COVID-19 affecting the communities in which we work?
~ A Buddhist perspective on treatment of prisoners of war
~ SADC: Regional leaders must fix the deteriorating human rights situation across the region
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter