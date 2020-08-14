Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

RSF calls for the immediate release of Uzbek journalist

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) demands the immediate release of Uzbek journalist and RSF scholarship holder arrested by the Kyrgyz authorities at the request of the Uzbek secret services and calls

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ India: Mob attacks three journalists in Delhi, police take no action
~ Community radio reporter shot dead in southwestern Colombia
~ Torres del Paine Biosphere Reserve: challenges of a new territory
~ Artists of African descent and UNESCO join forces to build resilient responses to COVID-19
~ Afghanistan: More action needed to stop killings of human rights defenders
~ Reporter dies after fall, others held during protests in Iraqi Kurdistan
~ Interception, no solution to address migrants crossing English Channel
~ How is COVID-19 affecting the communities in which we work?
~ A Buddhist perspective on treatment of prisoners of war
~ SADC: Regional leaders must fix the deteriorating human rights situation across the region
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter