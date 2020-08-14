Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Community radio reporter shot dead in southwestern Colombia

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the Colombian authorities to quickly identify those responsible for yesterday’s fatal shooting of a journalist who was covering an ndigenous community protest in the southwestern department of Cauca, and to guarantee the safety of all journalists in this troubled department. Abelardo Liz, an indigenous reporter working for Emisora Nación Nasa, a community radio station that is part of the Voz del Viento media collective,

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ India: Mob attacks three journalists in Delhi, police take no action
~ RSF calls for the immediate release of Uzbek journalist
~ Torres del Paine Biosphere Reserve: challenges of a new territory
~ Artists of African descent and UNESCO join forces to build resilient responses to COVID-19
~ Afghanistan: More action needed to stop killings of human rights defenders
~ Reporter dies after fall, others held during protests in Iraqi Kurdistan
~ Interception, no solution to address migrants crossing English Channel
~ How is COVID-19 affecting the communities in which we work?
~ A Buddhist perspective on treatment of prisoners of war
~ SADC: Regional leaders must fix the deteriorating human rights situation across the region
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter