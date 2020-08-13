Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

UN rights experts call for accountability following Beirut’s ‘unprecedented’ lethal explosion

~ UNESCO rallies international community to safeguard Beirut’s cultural life and heritage
~ Yemen: Houthis Kill, Expel Ethiopian Migrants
~ Colombia: Indigenous Kids at Risk of Malnutrition, Death
~ Migrants Face Trial after Resisting Return to Libya as Children
~ Poland Punishes LGBT Rights Activist with Pretrial Detention
~ Mali: Security Forces Use Excessive Force at Protests
~ DR Congo: Ensure Credible Probe of Bodies Found in River
~ Kyrgyzstan: Don’t Return Asylum Seeker to Uzbekistan
~ A Roadmap for Re-imagining Public Safety in the United States
~ US: 14 Recommendations for Fundamental Police Reform
