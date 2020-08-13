Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Georgia: Remains of 13 people, considered missing due to 1992-1993 conflict, identified

Click on link for more details...

Read complete article
© International Committee of the Red Cross -


More
~ Yemen: Houthis Kill, Expel Ethiopian Migrants
~ Colombia: Indigenous Kids at Risk of Malnutrition, Death
~ Migrants Face Trial after Resisting Return to Libya as Children
~ Poland Punishes LGBT Rights Activist with Pretrial Detention
~ Mali: Security Forces Use Excessive Force at Protests
~ DR Congo: Ensure Credible Probe of Bodies Found in River
~ Kyrgyzstan: Don’t Return Asylum Seeker to Uzbekistan
~ A Roadmap for Re-imagining Public Safety in the United States
~ US: 14 Recommendations for Fundamental Police Reform
~ Bangladesh Police Kill A Retired Army Officer
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter