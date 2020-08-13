Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Mexican Senate Should Engage in Meaningful Consultations on Mental Health Bill

“I want to help change the mental health system because it is abusive against us, people with psychosocial disabilities,” Felipe Orozco told me last week. Felipe is a disability rights advocate and active member of a coalition urging Mexico’s Senate not to adopt a regressive mental health bill. He has been hospitalized five times since 2017 in connection with a mental health condition, shackled for up to 12 hours at a time and forced to urinate and defecate while strapped to a bed. Click to expand Image Felipe Orozco driving his car in his hometown. On July 28, the Senate put the…

