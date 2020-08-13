Tolerance.ca
Belarus: Violence, Abuse in Response to Election Protests

Click to expand Image People argue with police during a rally after the Belarusian presidential election in Minsk, Belarus, late Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020. © 2020 AP Photo (Berlin) – Belarus security forces viciously beat and detained largely peaceful protesters over the country’s election outcome on August 9 and 10, 2020, Human Rights Watch said today. The security forces variously used stun grenades, rubber bullets and slugs, blanks from Kalashnikov-type rifles, and tear gas against the large numbers of people who gathered in Minsk and several other Belarusian cities to protest the official…

