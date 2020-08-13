Tolerance.ca
End Inhuman Prison Conditions of Activists in Zimbabwe

Click to expand Image Journalist Hopewell Chin’ono (L) and Jacob Ngarivhume, head of the group Transform Zimbabwe.  © Private Zimbabwe’s authorities, including the Minister of Justice and prison officials, should immediately take measures to end the inhuman prison conditions in which prominent journalist Hopewell Chin’ono and Transform Zimbabwe Party leader Jacob Ngarivhume are being held. Chin’ono and Ngarivhume, currently in pretrial detention at Chikurubi Maximum Prison in Harare, were arrested on July 20 for allegedly inciting public violence. The activists had helped expose high-level…

~ Yemen: Houthis Kill, Expel Ethiopian Migrants
~ Colombia: Indigenous Kids at Risk of Malnutrition, Death
~ Migrants Face Trial after Resisting Return to Libya as Children
~ Poland Punishes LGBT Rights Activist with Pretrial Detention
~ Mali: Security Forces Use Excessive Force at Protests
~ DR Congo: Ensure Credible Probe of Bodies Found in River
~ Kyrgyzstan: Don’t Return Asylum Seeker to Uzbekistan
~ A Roadmap for Re-imagining Public Safety in the United States
~ US: 14 Recommendations for Fundamental Police Reform
~ Bangladesh Police Kill A Retired Army Officer
