Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A Step Forward for Abortion Rights in Italy

Click to expand Image Striscioni e poster di un sit-in di attiviste Pro-Choice, organizzato dalla Rete Italiana Contraccezione Aborto, presso il Ministero della Saluta a Roma il 2 luglio 2020. Le attiviste e le organizzazioni hanno chiesto una contraccezione gratuita e accessibile e la garanzia dell’accesso all’aborto. © 2020 Matteo Nardone/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images Italy will soon make a long-awaited and important move towards women and girls’ ability to exercise their reproductive rights. Minister of Health Roberto Speranza announced last weekend on social media revisions…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Yemen: Houthis Kill, Expel Ethiopian Migrants
~ Colombia: Indigenous Kids at Risk of Malnutrition, Death
~ Migrants Face Trial after Resisting Return to Libya as Children
~ Poland Punishes LGBT Rights Activist with Pretrial Detention
~ Mali: Security Forces Use Excessive Force at Protests
~ DR Congo: Ensure Credible Probe of Bodies Found in River
~ Kyrgyzstan: Don’t Return Asylum Seeker to Uzbekistan
~ A Roadmap for Re-imagining Public Safety in the United States
~ US: 14 Recommendations for Fundamental Police Reform
~ Bangladesh Police Kill A Retired Army Officer
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter