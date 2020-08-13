Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Migrants Face Trial after Resisting Return to Libya as Children

Click to expand Image Migrants on a Libyan Coast Guard boat in the Mediterranean Sea off the coast of Libya, January 15, 2018.  © 2018 Hani Amara/Reuters Three young people are facing terrorism charges in Malta for refusing to be returned to almost certain detention and abuse in Libya. The “El Hiblu 3,” as they are known, appeared in a preliminary court hearing in Valetta on July 30; their trial is yet to begin. The youths, from Guinea and Côte d’Ivoire, were arrested in March 2019 after they were rescued from a rubber boat in distress in the Mediterranean. At that time they were aged…

