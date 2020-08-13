Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Poland Punishes LGBT Rights Activist with Pretrial Detention

Click to expand Image Activist Malgorzata Szutowicz, center, known as Margot, before being arrested in Warsaw, Poland, on Friday Aug. 7, 2020.  ©020 Czarek Sokolowski/AP Photo Warsaw police have arrested a nonbinary activist, Margot Szutowicz, who has been placed in pretrial detention, in the latest example of Polish authorities’ anti-LGBT actions. Forty-eight other people, from a crowd of LGBT rights supporters protesting Szutowicz’s imminent arrest last Friday, were also briefly detained but have been released. An investigation by the Polish Commissioner for Human Rights found that…

