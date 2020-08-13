Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Mali: Security Forces Use Excessive Force at Protests

Click to expand Image Protesters with the Mouvement du 5 Juin - Rassemblement des Forces Patriotiques (M5-RFP), barricade roads in Mali’s capital, Bamako, on Friday, July 10, 2020. © 2020 AP Photo/Baba Ahmed (Bamako) – Security forces in Mali have used excessive force in responding to at-times violent protests by the political opposition, Human Rights Watch said today. During three days of unrest in July 2020 in the capital, Bamako, at least 14 people were killed and over 300 wounded, including demonstrators, bystanders, and security force members. Opposition coalition leaders should…

