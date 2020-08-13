Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

DR Congo: Ensure Credible Probe of Bodies Found in River

Click to expand Image From left to right: members from the UDPS political party Héritier Mpiana, Mardoché Matanda, and Dodo Ntumba. Their bodies were recovered from the Lubumbashi river in the Democratic Republic of Congo a few days after a political protest that took place on July 9, 2020. © 2020 Private (Kinshasa) – Authorities in the Democratic Republic of Congo should ensure an effective investigation into the apparent murder of four members of President Felix Tshisekedi’s political party. The investigation should be thorough, independent, and impartial and pursue credible information…

© Human Rights Watch -


