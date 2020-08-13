Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Kyrgyzstan: Don’t Return Asylum Seeker to Uzbekistan

Click to expand Image Bobomurod Abdullaev, May 7, 2018.  © RFE/RL Uzbek Service (Berlin) – Kyrgyz authorities should reject a request to extradite the independent Uzbek journalist Bobomurod Abdullaev to Uzbekistan and instead should release him, Human Rights Watch said today. Officers of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (GKNB) detained Abdullaev on August 9, 2020 in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan’s capital, in response to an extradition request from Uzbek authorities. On August 10, the Pervomaisky District Court in Bishkek ordered Abdullaev held by the security agency until…

© Human Rights Watch


