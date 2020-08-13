Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A Roadmap for Re-imagining Public Safety in the United States

Click to expand Image Police officers wait while people experiencing homelessness collect their belongings during a sweep of their encampment under a San Francisco, California freeway, March 1, 2016. © 2016 Ben Margot/AP Police violence has a long history in the United States and remains a pervasive problem to this day. As recent research by Human Rights Watch has shown, it is inextricably linked to deep and persisting racial inequities and economic class divisions. For reform efforts to be meaningful and effective, they need to address those societal conditions. Too often police reform…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Yemen: Houthis Kill, Expel Ethiopian Migrants
~ Colombia: Indigenous Kids at Risk of Malnutrition, Death
~ Migrants Face Trial after Resisting Return to Libya as Children
~ Poland Punishes LGBT Rights Activist with Pretrial Detention
~ Mali: Security Forces Use Excessive Force at Protests
~ DR Congo: Ensure Credible Probe of Bodies Found in River
~ Kyrgyzstan: Don’t Return Asylum Seeker to Uzbekistan
~ US: 14 Recommendations for Fundamental Police Reform
~ Bangladesh Police Kill A Retired Army Officer
~ Kazakhstan Activist Gets Criminal Record for Losing Cool with Police
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter