Human Rights Observatory

Bangladesh Police Kill A Retired Army Officer

Click to expand Image A Bangladeshi woman stands next to a mural displaying a portrait of Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, left, in Dhaka, Bangladesh on December 30, 2018. © 2018 AP Photo/Anupam Nath The killing of a retired military officer, Major Sinha Rashed Khan, by Bangladesh police has finally forced security forces to confront their culture of extrajudicial executions. For years, authorities have dismissed allegations, or even justified such killings as a means of resolving crime, accepting patently false claims that the victims died during a gun fight, either in crossfire…

© Human Rights Watch -


