Human Rights Observatory

Kazakhstan Activist Gets Criminal Record for Losing Cool with Police

Asya Tulesova is a Kazakhstan activist who gained notoriety after she was jailed for 15 days in 2019 for holding a poster during the Almaty marathon saying “You can’t run from the truth”. This week a court handed down another “guilty” verdict, this time leaving Tulesova with a criminal record. Click to expand Image Asya Tulesova and Beibarys Tolymbekov and their lawyer in the courthouse hallway in Almaty, Kazakhstan on April 21, 2019, after their arrest. © 2019 Timur Nusimbekov Her crime? Losing her cool with police officers as they forcefully rounded up people who were peacefully…

© Human Rights Watch -


