Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Colombia: Indigenous Kids at Risk of Malnutrition, Death

(New York) – The Covid-19 pandemic and related lockdown are making it even harder for the Wayuu, an indigenous group in Colombia and Venezuela, to survive, Human Rights Watch and the Johns Hopkins Center for Humanitarian Health said in a joint report and accompanying multimedia piece released today. The pandemic and lockdown are making it harder than ever for the Wayuu, many of whom live in the Colombian northeastern state of La Guajira, to get adequate food, water, and health care at a time when they need them more than ever. The Colombian government should urgently take action to protect indigenous…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Yemen: Houthis Kill, Expel Ethiopian Migrants
~ Migrants Face Trial after Resisting Return to Libya as Children
~ Poland Punishes LGBT Rights Activist with Pretrial Detention
~ Mali: Security Forces Use Excessive Force at Protests
~ DR Congo: Ensure Credible Probe of Bodies Found in River
~ Kyrgyzstan: Don’t Return Asylum Seeker to Uzbekistan
~ A Roadmap for Re-imagining Public Safety in the United States
~ US: 14 Recommendations for Fundamental Police Reform
~ Bangladesh Police Kill A Retired Army Officer
~ Kazakhstan Activist Gets Criminal Record for Losing Cool with Police
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter