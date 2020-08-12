Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

For many trans women, living in El Salvador is a death sentence. Coronavirus is making it even worse

In El Salvador, trans women have a life expectancy 41 years lower than the average of the overall population. Police violence, gang extortions and discrimination are among the main threats they face. Since the eruption of the COVID-19 pandemic in March, things have got a lot worse, but activists are rising to the challenge.

