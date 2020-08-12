Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Investigation: Violence and impunity in Pakistan – no justice for slain woman journalist

NewsA single shot to the head took the life of the young Pakistani reporter Arooj Iqbal in the eastern city of Lahore in November 2019. Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has retraced her steps, questioning her family, her colleagues and the police in order to shed light on a murder that has gone completely unpunished – a tragic case revealing archaic attitudes and customs. She wanted to be the first Pakistani woman journalist to create her own newspaper. Her dream was shattered, destroyed, in the most violent way.

© Reporters without borders


