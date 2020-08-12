Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Jordan bans coverage of teachers’ protests

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns Jordan’s gag order on all media coverage of protests by the country’s teachers and the ensuing arrests of several journalists. These measures obstruct the right to news and information and are unacceptable, RSF says.Amman Magistrates Court issued the gag order on 9 August amid continuing protests by teachers, whose

© Reporters without borders -


