Attack on Dura Hospital staff ‘completely unacceptable’

~ On the eve of a decisive trial, organizations call for justice for Brazilian photographer who lost his sight while covering a protest
~ Belarus poll – a dark day for press freedom
~ ICRC humanitarian response in South Sudan: January to June 2020
~ Lebanon: “From one minute to the next, the world changed for Beirut”
~ RSF refers Cameroonian journalist’s death to UN rapporteurs
~ Iran: Protester Accused of Killing Soldier Executed
~ China/Hong Kong: Mass Arrests Under Security Law
~ Santa Clara College for Restoration: Eusebio Leal's dream for Cuban and Caribbean Heritage
~ Killer Robots: Growing Support for a Ban
~ Western Australia: End Prolonged Solitary Confinement
