Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

RSF refers Cameroonian journalist’s death to UN rapporteurs

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) has asked three UN special rapporteurs to investigate and determine exactly how Samuel Ajiekah Abuwe, a Cameroonian journalist usually known as Samuel Wazizi, died a few days after being detained by the army in August 2019. Those responsible must be identified and prosecuted in accordance with international standards, RSF says.On the eve of a hearing tomorrow in Wazizi’s hometown of Buea, the capital of the English-speaking South-West Region, his lawyers and family still have many unanswered questions about the precise c

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders -


More
~ ICRC humanitarian response in South Sudan: January to June 2020
~ Lebanon: “From one minute to the next, the world changed for Beirut”
~ Attack on Dura Hospital staff ‘completely unacceptable’
~ Iran: Protester Accused of Killing Soldier Executed
~ China/Hong Kong: Mass Arrests Under Security Law
~ Santa Clara College for Restoration: Eusebio Leal's dream for Cuban and Caribbean Heritage
~ Killer Robots: Growing Support for a Ban
~ Western Australia: End Prolonged Solitary Confinement
~ Belarus: UN chief following post-election developments ‘with great concern’
~ Humanitarian situation in Lebanon requires immediate, sincere and wholehearted support
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter