Human Rights Observatory

Killer Robots: Growing Support for a Ban

Click to expand Image All countries have a duty to save humanity by retaining meaningful human control over the use of force and banning fully autonomous weapons.  © 2020 Brian Stauffer for Human Rights Watch (Geneva) – A growing number of countries recognize a duty to save humanity from fully autonomous weapons, Human Rights Watch said in a report released today. Weapons systems that select and engage targets without meaningful human control, known as killer robots, are unacceptable and need to be prevented. The 55-page report, "Stopping Killer Robots: Country Positions on Banning Fully…

