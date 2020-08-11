Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Western Australia: End Prolonged Solitary Confinement

Click to expand Image Perth Town Hall and Supreme Court building, Perth, Western Australia, March 2018. Paul Mayall/picture-alliance/dpa/AP Images (Perth) – The Western Australian (WA) government should permanently end the use of prolonged solitary confinement for prisoners, particularly those with disabilities, Human Rights Watch said today. Under a Corrective Services Disruptive Prisoner Policy, some prisoners at the Casuarina Prison are spending more than 23 hours a day in solitary confinement with as little as 30 minutes of fresh air a day, according to court documents filed in the…

