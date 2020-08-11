Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

China/Hong Kong: Mass Arrests Under Security Law

Click to expand Image Police officers inside Hong Kong local newspaper Apple Daily headquarters as police officers arrested Apple Daily founder, Jimmy Lai, at his home in Hong Kong, August 10, 2020.   © 2020 Apple Daily via AP (New York) – Hong Kong authorities should immediately release 10 pro-democracy figures arrested on August 10 for vague “national security” crimes and drop all charges against them, Human Rights Watch said today. Governments should support the call by 50 United Nations human rights experts to hold a special session on China at the UN Human Rights Council and establish…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


