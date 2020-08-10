Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

At least 14 journalists injured while covering Beirut protests

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns the increasingly frequent violence against journalists by the Lebanese security forces. According to the Samir Kassir Foundation, a Lebanese NGO, at least 14 journalists were injured, many of them by police and soldiers, while covering angry anti-government protests in Beirut on 8 August.The injured journalists included LBC TV reporter Edmond Sassine, who was struck on the head by a stone th

Read complete article
© Reporters without borders


