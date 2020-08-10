Top Human Rights Tweets of the Week

Tolerance.ca
Trending rights tweets this week: Devastation and resilience in Lebanon; academic freedom in Australia under threat from China; creative opposition to the Polish president’s anti-LGBT rhetoric;  and Colombia’s Supreme Court shows no one is above the law.

~ Humanitarian situation in Lebanon requires immediate, sincere and wholehearted support
~ At least 14 journalists injured while covering Beirut protests
~ New guidance for protecting migrant workers during the coronavirus pandemic
~ Prison and the pandemic: The lethal cocktail used by the Nicaraguan government against those who criticize them
~ Brazil: Essential workers face high risks in fight against COVID-19
~ International Conference on Support to Beirut and the Lebanese People: Speech by Peter Maurer
~ RSF shocked by Algeria correspondent’s three-year jail sentence
~ Guidelines on the development of open educational resources policies
~ UNESCO joins WHO to bolster youth actions combatting COVID-19
~ Hong Kong: RSF denounces arrest of Apple Daily founder, who risks life imprisonment under National Security Law
