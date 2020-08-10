Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

RSF shocked by Algeria correspondent’s three-year jail sentence

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is appalled by the three-year prison sentence that its Algeria correspondent, Khaled Drareni, received today from a court in the Algiers district of Sidi M'hamed, and calls on press freedom supporters to step up the campaign for his release.The jail term received by Drareni, who is also the correspondent of the French TV channel TV5 Monde and edit

