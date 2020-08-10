Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Hong Kong: RSF denounces arrest of Apple Daily founder, who risks life imprisonment under National Security Law

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) urges for the release of Apple Daily founder Jimmy Lai, who was arrested today for “colluding with foreign forces” and risks life imprisonment under the National Security law recently imposed on Hong Kong by the Chinese regime.Jimmy Lai, 71, founder of Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, was

© Reporters without borders -


