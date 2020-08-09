Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ukraine: Two women journalists harassed and threatened online over their reporting

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the Ukrainian authorities to do whatever is necessary to guarantee the safety of two women journalists, Lyubov Velychko and Katerin

~ On International Day, UN chief spotlights indigenous peoples’ resilience in face of COVID-19 pandemic
~ Violence against health workers must cease to help contain Covid-19 emergency
~ Thailand: Drop Charges, Release Democracy Activists
~ Sri Lanka: Increasing Suppression of Dissent
~ Poland: Crackdown On LGBT Activists
~ EU Council President Should Push for Beirut Blast Probe
~ Pandemic highlights importance of indigenous self-determination: UN rights chief
~ COVID-19: Lift sanctions ‘bringing suffering and death’, urge UN rights experts
~ RSF denounces Malaysia’s harassment of Al Jazeera journalists
