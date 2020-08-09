Violence against health workers must cease to help contain Covid-19 emergency

Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

~ On International Day, UN chief spotlights indigenous peoples’ resilience in face of the COVID-19 pandemic
~ Sri Lanka: Increasing Suppression of Dissent
~ Poland: Crackdown On LGBT Activists
~ EU Council President Should Push for Beirut Blast Probe
~ Pandemic highlights importance of indigenous self-determination: UN rights chief
~ COVID-19: Lift sanctions ‘bringing suffering and death’, urge UN rights experts
~ RSF denounces Malaysia’s harassment of Al Jazeera journalists
~ Albania: Seizure threatens independence of two Albanian TV channels
~ Indigenous Peoples and the COVID-19 pandemic
~ Bangladesh: Authorities must refrain from harassing family members of human rights defenders in exile.
