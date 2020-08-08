Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

EU Council President Should Push for Beirut Blast Probe

Click to expand Image People clean up after a massive explosion in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020. Massive explosions rocked downtown Beirut on Tuesday, flattening much of the port, damaging buildings and blowing out windows and doors as a giant mushroom cloud rose above the capital. Witnesses saw many people injured by flying glass and debris.  ©AP Photo/Hassan Ammar European Union Council President, Charles Michel, announced he will be traveling to Beirut to “convey the EU’s solidarity with the people of Lebanon” following the devastating blast at a port warehouse this week.…

~ Sri Lanka: Increasing Suppression of Dissent
~ Poland: Crackdown On LGBT Activists
~ Pandemic highlights importance of indigenous self-determination: UN rights chief
~ COVID-19: Lift sanctions ‘bringing suffering and death’, urge UN rights experts
~ RSF denounces Malaysia’s harassment of Al Jazeera journalists
~ Albania: Seizure threatens independence of two Albanian TV channels
~ Indigenous Peoples and the COVID-19 pandemic
~ Bangladesh: Authorities must refrain from harassing family members of human rights defenders in exile.
~ Yemen: Human rights violations against journalists, coming ‘from all quarters’
~ Afghanistan Prisoner Dilemma Sidelines Justice
