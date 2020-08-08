Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Sri Lanka: Increasing Suppression of Dissent

Click to expand Image Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa at the independence day celebrations in Colombo, February 4, 2020. © 2020 Eranga Jayawardena/AP Photo (New York) – The Sri Lankan government of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is waging a campaign of fear and intimidation against human rights activists, journalists, lawyers, and others challenging government policy, Human Rights Watch said today. The crackdown on dissent under the Rajapaksa administration has intensified in recent months, facilitated by the government’s highly militarized response to the Covid-19 pandemic, and…

© Human Rights Watch -


