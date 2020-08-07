Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Afghanistan Prisoner Dilemma Sidelines Justice

Click to expand Image Afghan security police officers stand guard in front of the Pul-e Charkhi prison's gate in Kabul, Afghanistan. (File photo: Friday, Dec. 17, 2004) © AP Photo/Musadeq Sadeq- File A bitter dispute over roughly 400 prisoners the Taliban say should be released before the start of inter-Afghan peace negotiations has highlighted fundamental problems in the Afghan justice system and amplified fears that the peace process will not challenge longstanding impunity. Since 2002, successive Afghan governments have ignored calls for accountability for serious abuses and instead…

© Human Rights Watch -


