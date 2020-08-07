Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Human Rights Observatory

RSF denounces Malaysia’s harassment of Al Jazeera journalists

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) is disturbed by the Malaysian government’s growing harassment of media outlets that don’t toe the official line, including a raid on the Kuala Lumpur bureau of the Qatari TV news broadcaster Al Jazeera on 4 August and a decision to expel two Australian journalists employed by the bureau two days later. The two journalists, Drew Ambrose and Jenni Henderson,

