Human Rights Observatory

Albania: Seizure threatens independence of two Albanian TV channels

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls on the Albanian authorities not to interfere in the editorial line of two TV channels, Ora News TV and Channel One, which have been seized as part of a judicial investigation into their owner, the businessman Ylli Ndroqi. The two TV channels, which have often criticized Prime Minister Edi Rama and Tirana mayor Erion Velia, were among a total of 26 of Ndroqi’s assets whose seizure was

