Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Gambia still needs to address challenges to press freedom

NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) welcomes the Gambian government’s decision to grant a subsidy to media outlets that have been badly hit by the Covid-19 pandemic. But many challenges need to be addressed to improve press freedom in Gambia.

© Reporters without borders -


