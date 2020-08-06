Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

UK War Crime Revelations in Afghanistan Expose Justice Failings

Click to expand Image British troops conduct a dawn foot patrol in Helmand Province, Afghanistan, May 10, 2013. © 2013 Ben Birchall/Press Association via AP Images A senior UK commander in 2011 feared a British military unit in Afghanistan had a “deliberate policy” of killing Afghan men, even when “they did not pose a threat” – which the commander called “indefensible behaviour” that “could be criminal.” Nine years later, the UK government is doing its best to ensure it is almost impossible to prosecute such crimes. This commander’s concerns, along with other evidence about possible unlawful…

Read complete article
© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Nigeria commits to a global nuclear ban
~ Yemen: Human right violations against journalists, coming ‘from all quarters’
~ African Voices – UNESCO’s indigenous partners in Africa
~ UNESCO safeguards the livelihoods of those vulnerable to COVID-19 through vocational skill training
~ Trinidad and Tobago: Deportation of 165 Venezuelans violates international law
~ Gambia still needs to address challenges to press freedom
~ Russia: Reject Anti-LGBT ‘Traditional Values’ Bill
~ Lebanon: Set Impartial, Expert Probe of Beirut Blast
~ Indonesia: Reinstate Students Expelled Over Papua Protest
~ Pakistan: End Anti-Corruption Agency’s Abuses
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter