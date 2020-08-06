Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Disability Rights Activist to UN Security Council: No More Empty Promises

Click to expand Image Raja Abdullah Almasabi speaks at the United Nations Security Council briefing on July 28, 2020. Marck Lowcock, UN Under-Secretary-General and Emergency Relief Coordinator (bottom) and Martin Griffiths, UN Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Yemen (top left) are also seen. “What are you going to do for us people with disabilities?” This was the question Raja Abdullah Almasabi, a disability rights defender from Yemen, posed to the United Nations Security Council last week. While all council members who spoke committed to protecting people with disabilities, Raja,…

© Human Rights Watch -


