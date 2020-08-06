Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Historic Commitment to End Worst Forms of Child Labor

Click to expand Image Children tie tobacco leaves onto sticks to prepare them for curing in East Lombok, West Nusa Tenggara, Indonesia.   © 2015 Marcus Bleasdale for Human Rights Watch The world reached an important milestone this week in the fight to end child labor. All 187 member countries of the International Labour Organization (ILO) have now ratified ILO Convention No. 182 on the Worst Forms of Child Labor, committing to eliminate hazardous work endangering children around the world. Tonga’s ratification of the convention yesterday marks the first time in history that a labor convention…

